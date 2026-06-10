Giants GM Joe Schoen Thinks WR Malik Nabers Will Be Ready For Week 1

Giants GM Joe Schoen said he believes WR Malik Nabers will be ready for Week 1 after having surgery in October to repair his torn ACL, then having another surgery to remove scar tissue that was causing stiffness.

“I still think he’ll be fine Week 1,” Schoen told Yahoo Sports. “So we’ll see. He’s trending in the right direction. Again, these things take time, so it’s not instant. Every patient is different.”

Schoen and the Giants opted to bring in veteran wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Braxton Berrios in the meantime.

Nabers, 22, excelled at LSU, earning consensus All-American honors and first-team All-SEC recognition in 2023. The Giants used the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Nabers.

The No. 6 overall pick signed a four-year, $28,539,229 contract that includes a $17,575,803 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Nabers appeared in four games and recorded 18 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Nabers as the news is available.