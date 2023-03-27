Giants Have No Offer On Table To Saquon Barkley

Giants GM Joe Schoen said at the owners meeting this week they currently have no offer on the table for RB Saquon Barkley, per Dan Duggan.

The two sides engaged multiple times since the Giants’ bye week last season and ahead of the tag deadline on a long-term deal. However, Schoen said he spoke to Barkley’s agent three days ago and they reset negotiations after franchising him, via Pat Leonard.

Per Leonard, Giants owner John Mara admitted Barkley wasn’t pleased with the tag in lieu of a long-term deal and more security. But if New York is comfortable carrying Barkley on the tag, as Schoen indicated, then Barkley doesn’t have a lot of options.

Per Charlotte Carroll, Mara maintains “we want [Barkley] to be a Giant for his entire career.” He’s still hopeful they can negotiate an extension down the road.

The two parties have until July 17 to negotiate an extension or Barkley would play out the 2023 season under the tag, which will cost them just over $10 million fully guaranteed.

Barkley, 26, was the second-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $31.19 million rookie deal with the Giants that included a $20.767 million signing bonus when the Giants picked up his fifth-year option.

Barkley’s fifth-year option cost the Giants $7.22 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he was franchised at a sum of $10.09 million fully guaranteed.

In 2022, Barkley appeared in 16 games for the Giants and rushed for 1,312 yards on 295 carries (4.4 YPC) and 10 touchdowns to go along with 57 receptions on 76 targets for 338 yards receiving.

We’ll have more on Barkley as the news is available.