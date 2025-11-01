Giants Have Told Teams It Would Take First-Round Pick To Trade Kayvon Thibodeaux

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Giants have told teams that have inquired about a potential trade for EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux that it would take a first-round pick to move him.

Russini adds that the Giants still have no plans to trade Thibodeaux before next week’s deadline.

Thibodeaux is under contract next year on his fifth-year option and New York has told other teams that he’s in their plans for next season.

Thibodeaux, 24, was selected fifth overall by the Giants in the 2022 draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $33.3 million that includes a $20 million signing bonus and is fully guaranteed.

He spent a portion of the 2024 season on injured reserve and was activated in November. The Giants picked up Thibodeaux’s fifth-year option this past April, which will pay him over $14 million for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Thibodeaux has appeared in all eight games for the Giants and recorded 21 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two pass defenses.

