Giants Hiring Brian Callahan As QB Coach/Pass Game Coordinator

According to Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, the Giants are hiring former Titans HC Brian Callahan as their next QB coach/passing game coordinator.

He had been in New York interviewing with the team on Tuesday. The Giants also talked to Callahan about their offensive coordinator role before electing to go with Matt Nagy.

Callahan, 41, began his coaching career as an assistant for the Broncos. He worked his way up to offensive assistant before departing to become the Lions QB coach in 2016.

Callahan had a brief stint with the Raiders before being hired as the Bengals’ offensive coordinator in 2019. He was in that role for five years before the Titans hired him as head coach in 2024.

In two years with the Titans, Callahan had a record of 4-19 with no playoff appearances.