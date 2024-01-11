Giants Hiring Carmen Bricill As New Offensive Line Coach

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Giants are hiring former Raiders OL coach Carmen Bricillo as their new offensive line coach.

New York opted to fire OL Bobby Johnson this week.

Bricillo, 47, began his coaching career as a high school assistant back in 2003. He worked for a number of colleges before taking his first NFL coaching job as an assistant for the Patriots.

Bricillo was promoted to OL coach in 2021 and departed for the same role with the Raiders under Josh McDaniels.

With the Raiders moving on from McDaniels midseason, he was obviously allowed to seek out new roles elsewhere.