Giants WR Darius Slayton Expected To Be Ready For Training Camp After Core Surgery

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports Giants WR Darius Slayton recently underwent surgery for a core-muscle injury.
Garafolo adds Slayton will miss the spring practices, but says he’s expected to be a full go for training camp.
Slayton, 29, was a fifth-round pick by the Giants out of Auburn back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2,753,988 rookie contract with the Giants that included a $233,988 signing bonus and $233,988 guaranteed.
The Giants and Slayton agreed to a restructured deal that reduced his salary from $2.54 million to the league minimum of $965,000. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he returned on a two-year, $12 million deal.
Slayton re-signed with the Giants again last offseason on a three-year, $36 million contract.
In 2025, Slayton appeared in 14 games for the Giants and caught 37 passes on 63 targets for 538 yards and one touchdown.
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