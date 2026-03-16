Giants Host Free Agent C Ryan Bates For Visit

The New York Giants officially hosted free agent C Ryan Bates for a visit on Monday.

Bates, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Penn State back in 2019. He agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Eagles soon after.

The Bills traded DE Eli Harold to the Eagles in exchange for Bates back in 2019. Bates later agreed to a four-year contract with the Bears as a restricted free agent back in 2022, but the Bills opted to match the offer.

Buffalo ended up trading Bates to Chicago after all in 2024.

In 2025, Bates was active for 16 games for the Bears, but did not make a start for them.