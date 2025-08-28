Giants Hosted 18 Players Tryouts/Visits Including QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

The New York Giants brought in a huge list of free agents on Thursday for tryouts and visits.

The full list includes:

  1. T Zachary Thomas (Visit)
  2. DB Isaiah Bolden
  3. G McClendon Curtis
  4. G Darrian Dalcourt
  5. TE Zach Davidson
  6. QB Taylor Elgersma
  7. WR Luke Grimm
  8. DB Maxen Hook
  9. WR Qadir Ismail (Signed)
  10. DE Kingsley Jonathan
  11. WR Jakobie Keeney-James
  12. TE Zack Kuntz
  13. TE Caden Prieskorn
  14. DB Deantre Prince
  15. DB Ethan Robinson
  16. DB Caden Sterns
  17. QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson
  18. RB Marcus Yarns

Thompson-Robinson, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the Browns in the 2023 NFL Draft out of UCLA.

He was in the third year of a four-year, $4,182,268 rookie contract when the Browns traded him, along with a fifth-round pick, to the Eagles in exchange for QB Kenny Pickett. The Eagles released him coming out of the preseason. 

In 2024, Thompson-Robinson appeared in seven games for the Browns with two starts. He completed 61 of 118 pass attempts (51.7 percent) for 440 yards, no touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also rushed 21 times for 122 yards.

