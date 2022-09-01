Giants Hosted Eight For Tryouts/Visits

The New York Giants hosted seven free agents for tryouts on Thursday, per Art Stapleton.

Aaron Wilson adds that the team also hosted DB Fabian Moreau for a visit.

The full list includes:

DB Fabian Moreau WR Kalil Pimpleton (signed to practice squad) TE Dalton Keene DB Mike Brown DB Ben DeLuca C Ross Pierschbacher OL Yasir Durant OL Alex Bars

Moreau, 28, is a former third-round pick of Washington back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.33 million contract that included an $825,392 signing bonus.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2021. He signed a one-year deal with the Texans back in May, but was ultimately released last week.

In 2021, Moreau appeared in all 16 games for the Falcons and recorded 61 tackles, one fumble recovery, and 11 pass deflections.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available Free Agents list.