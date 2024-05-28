Giants Hosting DB Joshua Kalu For Workout

According to Aaron Wilson, the Giants are bringing in free-agent DB Joshua Kalu for a workout.

Kalu, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Nebraska back in 2018. He later signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Titans, but was waived during the preseason.

Tennessee later signed Kalu to their practice squad before promoting him to their active roster. He wound up not playing a game during the 2021 season after being placed on injured reserve coming out of the preseason. He also had brief stints with the Commanders and Dolphins last year.

In 2022, Kalu appeared in 16 games for the Titans and recorded 42 tackles, one forced fumble, and one interception.