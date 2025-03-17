Giants Hosting WR Zach Pascal For Visit

Mike Garafolo reports that the Giants are hosting veteran WR Zach Pascal for a visit on Monday.

Pascal, 30, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion back in 2017. Washington cut him coming out of camp though.

The Titans signed Pascal to their practice squad and he returned to Tennessee on a futures contract for 2018. The Titans waived him in June and he was claimed by the Colts. He signed a one-year extension with Indianapolis in 2019 and re-signed as a restricted free agent in 2021.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed with the Eagles on a one-year deal. Pascal followed that up by signing a two-year deal with the Cardinals in 2023.

In 2024, Pascal appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals but recorded no statistics.