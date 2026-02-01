Giants Interested In Kliff Kingsbury & Brian Callahan For OC Vacancy

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Giants are interested in former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury and former Titans HC Brian Callahan for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Fowler says the Giants either plan to talk to these two or have already spoken to them. New York has been doing a lot of virtual interviews, per Fowler.

The Giants had zeroed in on Todd Monken as their top choice for offensive coordinator under new HC John Harbaugh but have had to pivot after Monken landed the Browns’ head coach gig.

Callahan, 41, began his coaching career as an assistant for the Broncos. He worked his way up to offensive assistant before departing to become the Lions QB coach in 2016.

Callahan had a brief stint with the Raiders before being hired as the Bengals’ offensive coordinator in 2019. He was in that role for five years before the Titans hired him as head coach in 2024.

In two years with the Titans, Callahan had a record of 4-19 with no playoff appearances.

Kingsbury, 46, was hired as the Texas Tech head coach back in 2013 and spent six years in the position before he was fired. USC hired him as their offensive coordinator, but he resigned from the job after just a month, after receiving interest from the NFL. The Cardinals subsequently hired him.

After four seasons in Arizona, Kingsbury was let go and returned to USC as the quarterback coach. In 2024, the Commanders hired him as their offensive coordinator. Washington parted ways with Kingsbury on Tuesday.

During his six seasons at Texas Tech, Kingsbury led them to a record of 35-40 (46.7 percent), which included three bowl game appearances.

For his NFL head coaching career, Kingsbury led the Cardinals to an overall record of 26-33-1 in four seasons with one playoff appearance.

We’ll have more on the Giants’ OC search as the news is available.