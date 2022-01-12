Giants Interview Bills Exec. Joe Schoen For GM Job

The New York Giants announced that they have completed their interview with Bills’ assistant GM Joe Schoen for their GM vacancy on Wednesday.

We have completed a GM interview with Bills Assistant GM Joe Schoen Details: https://t.co/qfdM6qWHyU pic.twitter.com/VADz3LUrGd — New York Giants (@Giants) January 12, 2022

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Giants’ GM job:

GM Candidates

Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles (Requested)

(Requested) Titans VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden (Requested)

(Requested) Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort (Requested)

(Requested) Cardinals Vice President of Pro Personnel Adrian Wilson (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers Assistant GM Adam Peters (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers Director of Player Personnel Ran Carthon (Requested)

(Requested) Cardinals VP of Player Personnel Quentin Harris (Requested)

(Requested) Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz (Requested)

Schoen originally interned with the Panthers in their ticket office before serving as a scouting assistant in 2001. From there, he was promoted Southeast and Southwest scout before joining the Dolphins as a national scout.

Miami promoted Schoen to director of player personnel in 2014 and he spent four years in the role before the Bills hired him as their assistant GM in 2017.

We’ll have more on the Giants’ GM search as the news is available.