Giants Interviewed Kliff Kingsbury For OC Position

Jordan Schultz reports that the Giants interviewed former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury on Saturday for their vacant offensive coordinator job.

He is viewed as an intriguing candidate for the staff of new HC John Harbaugh, given that he would be working directly with franchise QB Jaxson Dart.

The following is a list of candidates for the position at this point in time:

Ravens OC Todd Monken (Browns)

Ravens assistant HC/RB coach Willie Taggart (Requested)

(Requested) Dolphins WR coach Robert Prince (Requested)

(Requested) Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Colts pass game coordinator Alex Tanney (Requested)

(Requested) Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Interviewed)

Kingsbury, 46, was hired as the Texas Tech head coach back in 2013 and spent six years in the position before he was fired. USC hired him as their offensive coordinator, but he resigned from the job after just a month, after receiving interest from the NFL. The Cardinals subsequently hired him.

After four seasons in Arizona, Kingsbury was let go and returned to USC as the quarterback coach. In 2024, the Commanders hired him as their offensive coordinator. Washington parted ways with Kingsbury on Tuesday.

During his six seasons at Texas Tech, Kingsbury led them to a record of 35-40 (46.7 percent), which included three bowl game appearances.

For his NFL head coaching career, Kingsbury led the Cardinals to an overall record of 26-33-1 in four seasons with one playoff appearance.

