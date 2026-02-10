Giants Interviewing Brian Callahan For QBs Coach Role

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Giants are interviewing former Titans HC Brian Callahan for a QBs coach role on HC John Harbaugh’s staff.

Callahan received serious interest from Tampa Bay for their OC opening before they hired Zac Robinson. He also spoke with the Chargers about their OC vacancy, but now will talk to New York about a potential return to a role he was in from 2016 to 2018.

Callahan, 41, began his coaching career as an assistant for the Broncos. He worked his way up to offensive assistant before departing to become the Lions QB coach in 2016.

Callahan had a brief stint with the Raiders before being hired as the Bengals’ offensive coordinator in 2019. He was in that role for five years before the Titans hired him as head coach in 2024.

In two years with the Titans, Callahan had a record of 4-19 with no playoff appearances.

Kingsbury, 46, was hired as the Texas Tech head coach back in 2013 and spent six years in the position before he was fired. USC hired him as their offensive coordinator, but he resigned from the job after just a month, after receiving interest from the NFL. The Cardinals subsequently hired him.

After four seasons in Arizona, Kingsbury was let go and returned to USC as the quarterback coach. In 2024, the Commanders hired him as their offensive coordinator. Washington parted ways with Kingsbury on Tuesday.

During his six seasons at Texas Tech, Kingsbury led them to a record of 35-40 (46.7 percent), which included three bowl game appearances.

For his NFL head coaching career, Kingsbury led the Cardinals to an overall record of 26-33-1 in four seasons with one playoff appearance.