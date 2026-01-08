Giants Interviewing Raheem Morris Today

According to Dianna Russini, the Giants are interviewing former Falcons HC Raheem Morris for their head coaching vacancy today, and he’s in the building meeting with key figures.

She adds the interview process started last night with dinner.

Along with the interview of former Raiders HC Antonio Pierce which is slated to start today and finish tomorrow, the Giants will have satisfied the Rooney Rule and be able to hire a head coach after this.

Here’s where the search stands so far:

Former Ravens HC John Harbaugh (Expected)

(Expected) Former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) Colts DC Lou Anarumo (Requested)

(Requested) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Requested)

(Requested) Former Falcons HC Raheem Morris (Completed)

(Completed) Giants interim HC/OC Mike Kafka (Completed)

(Completed) Former Raiders interim HC Antonio Pierce (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Rams DC Chris Shula

Chargers DC Jesse Minter

Packers DC Jeff Hafley

Texans DC Matt Burke

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury

Panthers DC Ejiro Evero

Vikings QB Josh McCown

Jaguars DC Grant Udinski

Former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski

Morris, 49, began coaching at Hofstra as a graduate assistant back in 1998. He later took his first NFL coaching job with the Buccaneers as their defensive quality control coach and managed to work his way up to head coach in 2009.

The Buccaneers fired Morris after three seasons. He spent a few years with Washington before the Falcons hired him as their assistant head coach/DBs coach in 2015. After being let go with the rest of the coaching staff in 2020, he was hired by the Rams as their defensive coordinator.

The Falcons then re-hired Morris as their head coach in 2024, but he was let go following the 2025 season.

Morris has a record of 16-18 in his second stint with the Falcons and second stint as a full-time head coach.