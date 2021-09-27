Giants LB Blake Martinez Out For Season With Torn ACL

Jordan Raanan reports LB Blake Martinez has torn his ACL and will miss the rest of the season.

Martinez had to leave Sunday’s game vs. Atlanta after injuring his knee. He had also been serving as a team captain and the signal-caller for the defense.

Martinez, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He has played out the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Giants.

In 2021, Martinez appeared in all 3 games for the Giants and recorded 21 total tackles.