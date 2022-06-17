Giants LB Justin Hilliard Suspended Two Games

The New York Giants announced that LB Justin Hilliard has been suspended for the first two weeks of the 2022 season after violating the league’s performance-enhancing substances policy.

Justin Hilliard has been suspended for two games for violating the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances Details: https://t.co/zcZXkF61ii pic.twitter.com/LNci5rMDMO — New York Giants (@Giants) June 17, 2022

Hilliard, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio State back in April of last year. He later signed a rookie contract with the 49ers but was waived coming out of the preseason and claimed by the Giants.

In 2021, Hilliard was active for two games but did not record any statistics.