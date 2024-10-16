Giants LT Andrew Thomas Has Season-Ending Foot Surgery

According to Ian Rapoport, Giants LT Andrew Thomas ended up going through with the season-ending surgery necessary to repair the Lisfranc injury in his foot.

It’s an unfortunate blow for the Giants as they’ll be without Thomas, one of the best left tackles in football, for the bulk of the season for the second straight year.

Expect the Giants to place Thomas on injured reserve shortly.

Thomas, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2020 out of Georgia.

He was in the final year of his four-year, $32,345,589 rookie contract that included a $21,084,065 signing bonus when the team re-signed him to a five-year, $117 million extension.

Thomas is due base salaries of $16.4 million and $15.9 million over the next two seasons.

In 2024, Thomas appeared in six games for the Giants and made six starts at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 16 tackle out of 76 qualifying players.