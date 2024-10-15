Giants LT Andrew Thomas ‘Most Likely’ Out For Season With Foot Injury

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Giants LT Andrew Thomas is meeting with Dr. Robert Anderson regarding a foot injury.

According to Rapoport, Thomas’ status for the remainder of the season is considered to be “up in the air” and if surgery is needed, it would likely end his 2024 season.

Meanwhile, Jordan Schultz reports that Thomas is “most likely” out for the season and will need immediate surgery.

Thomas, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2020. He was in the final year of his four-year, $32,345,589 rookie contract that included a $21,084,065 signing bonus when the team re-signed him to a five-year, $117 million extension.

In 2024, Andrew Thomas has appeared in all six games for the Giants and made six starts for them.