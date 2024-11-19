Giants Made Five Practice Squad Moves

The New York Giants announced they have made five practice squad moves on Tuesday.

GIANTS ROSTER MOVES 11/19 Practice Squad Veteran Additions:

▪️ T Tyre Phillips

▪️ QB Tim Boyle Released from Practice Squad:

▪️ LB Curtis Bolton

▪️ T Garret Greenfield

▪️ TE/FB Jakob Johnson pic.twitter.com/c8zbMby3mN — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) November 19, 2024

The team signed OT Tyre Phillips and QB Tim Boyle while cutting LB Curtis Bolton, OT Garret Greenfield and FB Jakob Johnson to make room.

Boyle, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky back in 2018 and signed with the Packers. He managed to make the 53-man roster as a rookie and remained on the team’s active roster for three years.

The Packers declined to tender Boyle an offer as a restricted free agent and he signed a one-year $2.5 million deal with the Lions in 2021. The team re-signed him to a one-year deal in 2022, however, he was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

From there, Boyle had a stint with the Bears before joining the Jets last year. The Texans would later sign him to their practice squad. He later signed on with the Dolphins coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Boyle has appeared once for the Dolphins and completed 53.8 percent of his passes for 79 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions.

Phillips, 27, was a one-year starter at Mississippi State. The Ravens used the No. 106 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft on him.

Phillips signed a four-year, $4,057,646 contract that includes a $832,295 signing bonus but was cut loose by Baltimore in 2022 and claimed by the Giants.

The Giants waived Phillips coming out of the preseason and he signed with the Eagles practice squad. New York later re-signed him to their active roster.

In 2023, Phillips appeared in 10 games and made nine starts for the Giants at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 69 tackle out of 83 qualifying players.