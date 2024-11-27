Per the wire, the Giants made four roster moves on Wednesday, including signing LB Tomon Fox from the practice squad to the active roster.

The team is elevating CB Greg Stroman and OT Joshua Miles to the active roster and placing DT Armon Watts on injured reserve.

Fox, 26, went undrafted out of North Carolina back in 2022. He made the team’s 53-man roster out of the preseason and quickly recorded his first sack in Week 1.

He was then waived by the Giants in 2023 but was re-signed to the practice squad. In 2024, he was once again brought back by New York on a futures deal.

In 2024, Fox appeared in five games for the Giants and made seven tackles to go along with one sack.