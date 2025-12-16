Giants Make Four Moves Including Designating OL Evan Neal To Return

The New York Giants have designated OL Evan Neal to return from injured reserve, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Additionally, the Giants signed DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse to the practice squad and claimed LB Caleb Murphy off waivers from the Patriots. New England waived K Younghoe Koo in correspondence.

Neal, 25, was a three-year starter at Alabama. He was a consensus First-Team All-American and a first-team All-SEC in 2021 before being selected as the seventh overall pick in the 2022 draft by the Giants.

He’s in the final year of a four-year rookie contract worth $24.6 million, which includes a $15 million signing bonus and is also fully guaranteed.

In 2024, Neal appeared in nine games and started seven times at tackle.