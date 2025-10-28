Giants Make Four Moves, Place RB Cam Skattebo On IR

The New York Giants officially made four roster moves on Monday including placing RB Cam Skattebo on injured reserve.

The full list includes:

Giants claimed DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse off waivers from the Browns.

Giants placed RB Cam Skattebo on injured reserve.

Giants released WR Antwane Wells from their practice squad.

Giants signed LB Swayze Bozeman to their practice squad.

Skattebo suffered a dislocated ankle and was taken to a local hospital for surgery.

Skattebo, 23, was a zero-star recruit who was unranked in the 2019 class out of Rio Linda, California. He enrolled at Sacramento State in 2020 after having a few offers out of high school. Following two years at Sacramento State, he entered the transfer portal for the 2023 season.

Skattebo was a three-star recruit in the portal and the 31st-ranked running back when he committed to Arizona State. He spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Sun Devils.

The Giants used the No. 105 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Skattebo. He signed a four-year, $5,271,045 contract with a $1,071,045 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Skattebo appeared in 49 total games and rushed 709 times for 4,386 yards (6.2 YPC) and 43 touchdowns. He also added 112 receptions for 1,386 yards (12.4 YPC) for eight touchdowns.

In 2025, Skattebo appeared in eight games for the Giants and rushed 98 times for 398 yards and five touchdowns.