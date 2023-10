Giants Make Four Roster Moves, Place LB Azeez Ojulari On IR

Per Jordan Raanan, the Giants are elevating OL Justin Pugh and QB Tommy Devito from the practice squad.

The team is also placing LB Azeez Ojulari on injured reserve and signing OL Jalen Mayfield to the active roster.

Pugh, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8.346 million contract and made a base salary of $1,157,307 for the 2016 season when the Giants elected to pick up Pugh’s fifth-year option.

Pugh later signed a five-year contract worth over $45 million with the Cardinals in 2018. He had one more year left on that deal with a base salary of $8.025 million but agreed to a $4.25 million pay cut last year.

In 2022, Pugh appeared in five games for the Cardinals and made five starts at guard.

We had him listed in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.