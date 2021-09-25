Giants Make Three Roster Moves

The New York Giants announced on Saturday that they have signed WR C.J. Board to their active roster, elevated C Jonotthan Harrison from the practice squad, and placed LB Cam Brown on injured reserve.

Board, 27, originally signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga back in 2018. He was cut loose by Baltimore coming out of the preseason.

Board had brief stints with the Titans and Browns before signing to the Jaguars’ practice squad in 2018. Board was on and off of the taxi squad in 2019 and was eventually claimed off waivers by the Giants last year.

The Giants brought Board back this past March before releasing him and re-signing him to their practice squad.

In 2021, Board has appeared in one game for the Giants and caught one pass for six yards.