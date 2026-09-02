Giants Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The New York Giants officially signed C Geno VanDeMark to the practice squad and cut DB J.T. Woods in a corresponding move, per the NFL Transactions wire.
New York’s practice squad now includes:
- DT Ben Barten
- WR Braxton Berrios
- WR Dalen Cambre
- RB Grant Finley
- LB Trace Ford
- T Jarrod Gray
- QB Jake Haener
- WR Jalin Hyatt
- DB Raheem Layne
- LB Chandler Martin
- T Ryan Schernecke
- NT Josh Tupou
- WR Charlie Jones
- DB Elijah Jones
- C Kingsley Eguakun
- C Geno VanDeMark
Woods, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Chargers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Baylor. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $5.3 million rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $1,184,676 in 2024 when the Chargers waived him coming out of the preseason.
Woods had brief stints on the Eagles and Bears’ practice squads. The Seahawks signed him to a futures contract for the 2025 season, but he would later join the Raiders before finishing out the season with the Jets. The Giants signed him to a contract last month but he was among their final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad.
In 2023, Woods appeared in three games for the Chargers and recorded five tackles.
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