Giants Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The New York Giants officially signed C Geno VanDeMark to the practice squad and cut DB J.T. Woods in a corresponding move, per the NFL Transactions wire.

New York’s practice squad now includes:

DT Ben Barten WR Braxton Berrios WR Dalen Cambre RB Grant Finley LB Trace Ford T Jarrod Gray QB Jake Haener WR Jalin Hyatt DB Raheem Layne LB Chandler Martin T Ryan Schernecke NT Josh Tupou WR Charlie Jones DB Elijah Jones C Kingsley Eguakun C Geno VanDeMark

Woods, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Chargers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Baylor. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $5.3 million rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $1,184,676 in 2024 when the Chargers waived him coming out of the preseason.

Woods had brief stints on the Eagles and Bears’ practice squads. The Seahawks signed him to a futures contract for the 2025 season, but he would later join the Raiders before finishing out the season with the Jets. The Giants signed him to a contract last month but he was among their final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2023, Woods appeared in three games for the Chargers and recorded five tackles.