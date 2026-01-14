Giants Making Push To Lock Up Deal With John Harbaugh Today

According to Connor Hughes, the Giants are making a massive push to get a deal done with former Ravens HC John Harbaugh, who’s in New York meeting in-person with the team today.

Hughes says the Giants are willing to go to great lengths to make sure Harbaugh doesn’t leave for other interviews, including meeting any salary asks for him and his potential coaching staff.

However, Hughes notes Harbaugh has a lot of respect for new Falcons team president Matt Ryan and might want to take the opportunity to hear his pitch. He adds his sources stress the Falcons are currently the biggest challenger to the Giants for Harbaugh.

Albert Breer reported the plan from the Harbaugh camp coming into today was to also take in-person interviews with the Falcons and Titans over the next three days.

Harbaugh, 63, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles in 1998 as their special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach. He spent 10 years in Philadelphia before he was hired as the Ravens’ head coach in 2008.

Harbaugh has been in Baltimore ever since and was the first Ravens coach to be named Coach of the Year following the 2019 season. He was handed a three-year extension through 2025 before the 2022 season, then signed another three-year extension this past offseason.

However, the Ravens elected to move on after the 2025 season.

During his 18 years with the team, Harbaugh led the Ravens to a record of 180–112 (0.616 winning percentage), which includes 12 playoff appearances and one Super Bowl championship in 2012. He has a record of 13-11 in the playoffs.

We’ll have more on Harbaugh as the news is available.