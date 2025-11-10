Giants Naming OC Mike Kafka Interim Head Coach

According to NFL Media, the Giants will name OC Mike Kafka the interim head coach to replace former HC Brian Daboll.

Kafka had been calling the plays this year, after having that duty yo-yo’d from him in previous seasons.

The young play-caller has drawn some head coaching interest the past few years, so it makes sense for the Giants to see what they have before embarking on a search for yet another head coach.

Dianna Russini reports these are the only staff changes expected for the Giants right now. Both GM Joe Schoen and DC Shane Bowen, other figures who have drawn scrutiny, will remain in their jobs for the time being.

Kafka, 38, is a former fourth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2010. He played for a number of teams including the Patriots, Jaguars, Buccaneers, Vikings, Titans, and most recently for the Bengals back in 2015.

Kafka worked for Northwestern as an offensive graduate assistant in 2016 before agreeing to take over as the Chiefs’ offensive quality control coach in 2017. Kansas City promoted him to QB coach in 2018 before promoting him to QB coach/passing game coordinator in 2020.

He later landed the job as the Giants offensive coordinator back in February of 2022. The Giants blocked him from interviewing with the Seahawks for the same role last year and later promoted him to assistant head coach.

In 2025, the Giants’ offense ranks No. 12 in total yards, No. 16 in points scored, No. 10 in rushing yards and No. 10 in passing yards.

We’ll have more on the Giants as the news is available.