Giants Naming TEs Coach Tim Kelly New Offensive Coordinator

Giants interim HC Mike Kafka said they are naming TEs coach Tim Kelly as their new offensive coordinator, per Ryan Dunleavy.

Kafka was promoted to his role following the dismissal of Brian Daboll, and now Kelly will move into the offensive coordinator spot vacated by Kafka.

Kelly brings an experienced voice to the role, having had a couple of stints as an offensive coordinator throughout his career.

Kelly, 39, played college football as a defensive tackle at Eastern Illinois before moving into the coaching ranks. He had a variety of stops before joining Bill O’Brien‘s staff at Penn State as a graduate assistant.

Kelly followed O’Brien to the Texans in 2014 as an offensive QC coach. He held several different roles before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019 and fired following the 2021 season.

The Titans hired Kelly as their passing game coordinator in 2022 and promoted him to offensive coordinator in 2023. The Giants hired him as their tight ends coach in 2024.