Giants Officially Cut 26 Players, Roster Down To 53

By
Nate Bouda
-

The New York Giants announced Tuesday that they’ve officially cut their roster down to 53 players. 

Giants Helmet

The full list of roster cuts includes:

  1. RB Corey Clement
  2. OL Chad Slade
  3. OL Jonotthan Harrison
  4. OL Kenny Wiggins
  5. LB Ifeadi Odenigbo
  6. LB Ryan Anderson
  7. DL Willie Henry
  8. LS Casey Kreiter
  9. QB Brian Lewerke
  10. WR David Sills
  11. WR Damion Willis
  12. WR Matt Cole
  13. TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart
  14. TE Jake Hausmann
  15. RB Sandro Platzgummer
  16. OL Jackson Barton
  17. OL Jake Burton
  18. OL Brett Heggie
  19. DL David Moa
  20. DL Willie Henry
  21. DL Elijah Qualls
  22. LB Devante Downs
  23. LB Niko Lalas
  24. DB Madre Harper
  25. DB Chris Johnson
  26. DB Jordyn Peters

Other roster moves:

  1. CB Aaron Robinson – physically unable to perform list
  2. OL Ted Larsen, WR Alex Bachman and WR Austin Mack – injured reserve.

Clement, 26, signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in 2017. He agreed to a three-year, $1.66 million contract and made a base salary of $645,000 for the 2019 season.

The Eagles declined to tender Clement a restricted offer in 2020, but he returned to the team a few months later and finished the 2020 season with the team. 

Clement signed a one-year $990,000 deal with Giants back in May.

In 2020, Clement appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and rushed for 75 yards on 21 carries (3.6 YPC) to go along with five receptions for 25 yards receiving and one touchdown.

