Giants Officially Cut 26 Players, Roster Down To 53

The New York Giants announced Tuesday that they’ve officially cut their roster down to 53 players.

The full list of roster cuts includes:

Other roster moves:

CB Aaron Robinson – physically unable to perform list OL Ted Larsen, WR Alex Bachman and WR Austin Mack – injured reserve.

Clement, 26, signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in 2017. He agreed to a three-year, $1.66 million contract and made a base salary of $645,000 for the 2019 season.

The Eagles declined to tender Clement a restricted offer in 2020, but he returned to the team a few months later and finished the 2020 season with the team.

Clement signed a one-year $990,000 deal with Giants back in May.

In 2020, Clement appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and rushed for 75 yards on 21 carries (3.6 YPC) to go along with five receptions for 25 yards receiving and one touchdown.