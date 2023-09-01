Giants Officially Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The New York Giants have signed rookie OL Jaylon Thomas to the practice squad and released OL Tyre Phillips, according to Aaron Wilson.

Thomas, 23, wound up signing with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of SMU following the 2023 draft. Unfortunately, he was waived by the team as part of their initial 53-man roster cuts.

Throughout his five-year career at SMU, Thomas appeared in 53 games along the offensive line, making 48 starts.