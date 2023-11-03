Giants Officially Place K Graham Gano On IR

The New York Giants announced they officially placed veteran K Graham Gano on season-ending injured reserve.

Coach Daboll says Graham Gano will go on IR We are bringing in Kicker Cade York off the Titans practice squad and adding Kicker Randy Bullock pic.twitter.com/midjDbBkCW — New York Giants (@Giants) November 3, 2023

New York has been preparing to be without Gano by signing K Randy Bullock to the practice squad and Cade York off of the Titans’ practice squad.

Gano, 36, originally signed on with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State back in 2009. He spent three years in Washington before signing on with the Panthers for the 2012 season.

Gano played out the final year of his four-year, $12.4 million contract before agreeing to a four-year, $17 million contract with $9 million guaranteed with the Panthers in 2018. Carolina opted to release him after just a year, though, and he quickly signed on with the Giants.

In 2023, Gano appeared in eight games and converted 11 of 17 field goal attempts, and converted all eight extra point attempts.