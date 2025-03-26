Giants Officially Re-Sign ERFA LB Dyontae Johnson

The New York Giants officially re-signed exclusive rights free agent LB Dyontae Johnson, to a one-year deal for the 2025 season.

Exclusive rights contracts are essentially one-year minimum contracts based on the number of accrued seasons a player has.

Johnson, 24, went undrafted out of Toledo in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He caught on with the Giants soon after but was among their final roster cuts and was re-signed to the practice squad.

Johnson spent the entire 2023 season on the practice squad before being re-signed to a futures deal by New York.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in two games for the Giants and recorded 11 total tackles.