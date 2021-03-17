Giants Officially Re-Sign Three Players

The New York Giants announced that they have officially re-signed LS Casey Kreiter, WR C.J. Board, and DT Austin Johnson on Wednesday.

Kreiter, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa back in 2014. He later signed on with the Cowboys and spent over a year in Dallas before joining the Broncos for the 2016 season.

Kreiter played on a series of one-year contracts with the Broncos before signing a one-year deal with the Giants last offseason.

In 2020, Kreiter appeared in all 16 games for the Giants at longsnapper.

Johnson, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.66 million contract in Tennessee.

Johnson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a one-year deal with the Giants last year.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in all 16 games for the Giants and recorded 18 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a pass defense.

Board, 26, originally signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga back in 2018. He was cut loose by Baltimore coming out of the preseason.

Board had brief stints with the Titans and Browns before signing to the Jaguars’ practice squad in 2018. Board was on and off of the taxi squad in 2019 and was eventually claimed off waivers by the Giants last year.

In 2020, Board appeared in 14 games for the Giants and caught 11 passes for 101 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He also rushed for three yards on one carry. As a returner, Board totaled 54 kick return yards and six punt return yards.