Giants Officially Release Eight Players

The New York Giants announced they cut loose eight players as they work down to the 53-man limit, including veteran WR Zach Pascal.

We have released 8 players ahead of 53-man roster deadline Details: https://t.co/rkJwRIw6Rv pic.twitter.com/tUSghg8CH1 — New York Giants (@Giants) August 22, 2025

The full list includes:

WR Jordan Bly

ILB K.J. Cloyd

CB O’Donnell Fortune

ILB Dyontae Johnson

C Jimmy Morrissey

WR Zach Pascal

WR Montrell Washington

OL Jaison Williams

The Giants just wrapped up their preseason and are beginning the process of trimming down to their active roster.

Pascal, 30, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion back in 2017. Washington cut him coming out of camp though.

The Titans signed Pascal to their practice squad and he returned to Tennessee on a futures contract for 2018. The Titans waived him in June and he was claimed by the Colts. He signed a one-year extension with Indianapolis in 2019 and re-signed as a restricted free agent in 2021.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed with the Eagles on a one-year deal. Pascal followed that up by signing a two-year deal with the Cardinals in 2023.

The Giants signed him to a contract back in March.

In 2024, Pascal appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals but recorded no statistics.

Johnson, 24, went undrafted out of Toledo in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He caught on with the Giants soon after but was among their final roster cuts and was re-signed to the practice squad.

Johnson spent the entire 2023 season on the practice squad before being re-signed to a futures deal by New York. He re-signed with New York as an exclusive rights free agent this offseason.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in two games for the Giants and recorded 11 total tackles.