Giants Officially Ruled Out QB Daniel Jones From Week 6

Giants HC Brian Daboll announced they’ve officially ruled out QB Daniel Jones from Week 6 due to a neck injury, per Pat Leonard.

Jones left last Sunday’s game after sustaining several sacks against the Dolphins and did not practice throughout the week.

New York is now set to start veteran QB Tyrod Taylor against the Bills.

Jones, 26, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option entering the 2022 season and he signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the team back in March.

In 2023, Jones has appeared in five games for the Giants and completed 68.7 percent of his passes for 765 yards to go along with two touchdowns and six interceptions.