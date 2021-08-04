Giants OL Joe Looney Retiring

According to Jordan Raanan, new Giants OL Joe Looney is retiring just days after signing in New York.

He’s the second Giants pickup to do so after the team placed LB Todd Davis on the retired list yesterday.

Looney, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2012. He spent three years in San Francisco before he was unfortunately among the team’s final roster cuts at the start of the 2015 season.

Looney spent a year with the Titans before the Cowboys signed him to a two-year contract for the 2016 season. He re-signed to another two-year deal with Dallas in March of 2018 and returned to Dallas on a one-year contract last year.

In 2020, Looney appeared in 13 games for the Cowboys, making 12 starts for them at center.