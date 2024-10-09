Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux Considered Week-To-Week After Undergoing Wrist Surgery

Giants HC Brian Daboll announced OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux is currently considered week-to-week after undergoing surgery on a wrist injury on Wednesday morning, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Ian Rapoport confirms Thibodeaux suffered a fractured scaphoid bone in his wrist.

It’s a tough break for New York’s defense as they’ll be without one of their top edge rushers. It’ll be interesting to see if Thibodeaux is a candidate for injured reserve should the Giants’ medical staff rule he’ll miss an extended period.

Thibodeaux, 23, was selected fifth overall by the Giants in the 2022 draft. He’s in the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $33.3 million that includes a $20 million signing bonus and is fully guaranteed.

In 2024, Thibodeaux has appeared in five games for the Giants and recorded 12 tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks.