Giants OLB Victor Dimukeje Suffered Torn Pectoral In Offseason Workouts

Jordan Raanan reports Giants OLB Victor Dimukeje suffered a torn pectoral during offseason workouts and will miss extended time.
It’s a tough break for Dimukeje after signing a contract in March. New York should still have a strong edge rush, given that Dimukeje was a depth signing while Brian Burns and rookie Abdul Carter are on board.
Dimukeje, 25, was a sixth-round pick of the Cardinals out of Duke in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million rookie deal through 2024 and made a base salary of $1.055 million last year.
He signed a one-year, $1,337,500 contract with the Giants this offseason.
In 2024, Dimukeje appeared in 11 games for the Cardinals and recorded 15 total tackles, two tackles for loss and one forced fumble.
