Giants Open Practice Window For LB Matthew Adams

Per Art Stapleton, the Giants have opened the practice window for LB Matthew Adams, who has already been designated to return from injured reserve.

Adams, 28, is a former seventh-round pick by the Colts in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Houston. He finished his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and signed with the Bears in 2022.

He caught on with the Browns to a one-year deal last offseason and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent once again when he signed a one-year deal with the Giants.

In 2023, Adams appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and recorded 17 tackles and one forced fumble.