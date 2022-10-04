Giants Place CB Aaron Robinson On Injured Reserve

The New York Giants announced they have placed CB Aaron Robinson on injured reserve.

He exited Week 4’s game with a knee injury. Players on injured reserve must miss a minimum of four games before they’re eligible to return.

Robinson, 23, was a two-year starter at UCF and was named second-team All-AAC in 2019 and 2020. He sat out the 2017 season after transferring from Alabama. He was drafted by the Giants in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Robinson is in the second year of a four-year deal worth $5,143,293 including a signing bonus of $1,100,577.

In 2022, Robinson has appeared in two games for the Giants and recorded five total tackles and one pass deflections.