Giants Place CB Rodarius Williams On Injured Reserve

According to Aaron Wilson, the Giants placed CB Rodarius Williams on the injured reserve on Thursday.

Williams sustained a torn ACL in Week 5 and was expected to land on the reserve list.

Williams, 25, was selected in the sixth round of this year’s draft by the Giants. He signed a four-year, $3,653,136 rookie contract with New York that included a $173,136 signing bonus.

In 2021, Williams appeared in five games for the Giants and recorded one tackle.