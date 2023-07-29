Giants Place DT Vernon Butler On Injured Reserve

The New York Giants officially placed DT Vernon Butler on injured reserve list Saturday, according to Field Yates.

This officially ends Butler’s 2023 season unless he is released by the Giants and signs elsewhere.

Butler, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. He finished out a four-year, $8.4 million contract with the team and made a base salary of $1,144,980 for the 2019 season.

The Panthers then declined Butler’s fifth-year option worth $7.69 million, which allowed him to test the open market as an unrestricted free agent. He landed a two-year contract with the Bills and played out the deal before opting to sign with the Raiders.

Butler returned to the Raiders on a one-year deal last year but was cut loose and joined the Giants’ practice squad. New York brought him back on a new deal this past January.

In 2022, Butler appeared in one game for the Giants and recorded two tackles.