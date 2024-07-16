Giants Place Fourth-Round TE Theo Johnson On Active/Physically Unable To Perform List

The New York Giants placed fourth-round TE Theo Johnson on the active/physically unable to perform list, per the transaction wire.

Johnson, 23, was a three-year starter at Penn State and earned an honorable mention for All-Big Ten honors in 2023. He appeared in the 2022 Rose Bowl, 2023 Peach Bowl, and 2024 Senior Bowl, and led the Nittany Lions in receiving touchdowns as a senior.

He started 29 of his 45 appearances with the Nittany Lions and caught 77 passes for 938 yards (12.2 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.