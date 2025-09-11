Giants Place LB Micah McFadden On Injured Reserve

The New York Giants officially placed LB Micah McFadden on injured reserve Thursday to make room for WR Xavier Gipson, who was claimed off waivers from the Jets.

Reports had said that McFadden will miss a significant part of the season with a foot injury sustained in Week 1, so this isn’t a big surprise.

McFadden, 25, was drafted by the Giants with the No. 146 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Indiana.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $4,015,704 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $355,704. He qualified for the NFL’s Proven Performance Escalator and made a base salary of $3.4 million in 2025.

In 2025, McFadden appeared in one game for the Giants and recorded three total tackles.