Giants Place LT Andrew Thomas On IR, Promote WR Dante Pettis & OT Korey Cunningham

The New York Giants officially placed LT Andrew Thomas and WR C.J. Board on injured reserve Tuesday and signed WR Dante Pettis and OT Korey Cunningham to their active roster.

The Giants also signed LB Benardrick McKinney, OT Derrick Kelly and WR Travis Toivonen to their practice squad and released G Cole Banwart and TE Jake Hausmann from the unit.

Thomas, 22, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2020. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year, $32,345,589 rookie contract that includes a $21,084,065 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Giants to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2021, Thomas has appeared in five games for the Giants, making five starts for them at left tackle.