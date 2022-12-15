Giants Place OLB Elerson Smith On Injured Reserve

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The New York Giants announced that they have placed OLB Elerson Smith on the injured reserve. 

Smith, 24, was a former fourth-round pick by the Giants out of Northern Iowa in the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $4,238,287 rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $455,000 this season.  

In 2022, Smith has appeared in five games and three tackles. 

