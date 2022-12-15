Giants Place OLB Elerson Smith On Injured Reserve

The New York Giants announced that they have placed OLB Elerson Smith on the injured reserve.

DL Ryder Anderson has been signed from the practice squad, OLB Elerson Smith has been placed on IR and DT Jack Heflin has been signed to the practice squad pic.twitter.com/mBYoD8wJgm — New York Giants (@Giants) December 15, 2022

Smith, 24, was a former fourth-round pick by the Giants out of Northern Iowa in the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $4,238,287 rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $455,000 this season.

In 2022, Smith has appeared in five games and three tackles.