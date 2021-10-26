Giants Place S Jabrill Peppers On Injured Reserve

The Giants have placed S Jabrill Peppers on injured reserve, per Aaron Wilson.

This will knock Peppers out for a minimum of three games.

Peppers, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He’s entering the final year of his four-year, $10.3 million rookie contract and stands to make a base salary of $1.87 million for 2020.

Peppers was traded to New York from Cleveland as part of the Odell Beckham Jr trade. The Giants picked up his fifth-year option in 2020.

In 2021, Peppers has appeared in six games for the Giants and recorded 30 total tackles, one sack, no interceptions and one pass defense. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 56 overall safety out of 87 qualifying players.