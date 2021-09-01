Giants Place WR John Ross & OLB Elerson Smith On IR, Sign 13 To PS

The New York Giants announced Wednesday that they’ve placed WR John Ross and OLB Elerson Smith on injured reserve and re-signed LS Casey Kreiter and WR C.J. Board.

The Giants also signed 13 players to their practice squad:

  1. WR David Sills
  2. WR Damion Willis
  3. TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart
  4. TE Jake Hausmann
  5. OL Jackson Barton
  6. OL Brett Heggie
  7. OL Jake Burton
  8. OL Kenny Wiggins
  9. EDGE Niko Lalos
  10. DT Willie Henry
  11. DT David Moa
  12. DB Jordyn Peters
  13. RB Sandro Platzgummer

Ross, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He just finished the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $17.11 million which included a signing bonus of $10.58 million.

Ross was in the final year of his rookie contract in 2020 after Cincinnati declined his fifth-year option. The Giants signed him to a one-year, $2.5 million deal this past March. 

In 2020, Ross appeared in three games for the Bengals and caught two receptions for 17 yards.

