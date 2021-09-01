Giants Place WR John Ross & OLB Elerson Smith On IR, Sign 13 To PS

The New York Giants announced Wednesday that they’ve placed WR John Ross and OLB Elerson Smith on injured reserve and re-signed LS Casey Kreiter and WR C.J. Board.

The Giants also signed 13 players to their practice squad:

WR David Sills WR Damion Willis TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart TE Jake Hausmann OL Jackson Barton OL Brett Heggie OL Jake Burton OL Kenny Wiggins EDGE Niko Lalos DT Willie Henry DT David Moa DB Jordyn Peters RB Sandro Platzgummer

Ross, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He just finished the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $17.11 million which included a signing bonus of $10.58 million.

Ross was in the final year of his rookie contract in 2020 after Cincinnati declined his fifth-year option. The Giants signed him to a one-year, $2.5 million deal this past March.

In 2020, Ross appeared in three games for the Bengals and caught two receptions for 17 yards.