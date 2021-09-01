Giants Place WR John Ross & OLB Elerson Smith On IR, Sign 13 To PS

The New York Giants announced Wednesday that they’ve placed WR John Ross and OLB Elerson Smith on injured reserve and re-signed LS Casey Kreiter and WR C.J. Board.
The Giants also signed 13 players to their practice squad:
- WR David Sills
- WR Damion Willis
- TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart
- TE Jake Hausmann
- OL Jackson Barton
- OL Brett Heggie
- OL Jake Burton
- OL Kenny Wiggins
- EDGE Niko Lalos
- DT Willie Henry
- DT David Moa
- DB Jordyn Peters
- RB Sandro Platzgummer
Ross, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He just finished the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $17.11 million which included a signing bonus of $10.58 million.
Ross was in the final year of his rookie contract in 2020 after Cincinnati declined his fifth-year option. The Giants signed him to a one-year, $2.5 million deal this past March.
In 2020, Ross appeared in three games for the Bengals and caught two receptions for 17 yards.
